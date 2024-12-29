West Ham 0-5 Liverpool | Premier League | Player Ratings - Five-Star Performance From Reds As Salah Stars Again
Arne Slot's Liverpool were sublime in London again as they beat West Ham 5-0 to open up an eight-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.
The Reds dominated from start to finish and deservedly ran out convincing winners thanks to goals from Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota.
It was another statement performance from Slot's team, who continue to impress with the only negative on the day, the hamstring injury to Joe Gomez.
Liverpool Player Ratings
Alisson Becker - 7
A very quiet afternoon for the Brazilian where his main contributions were offering himself as a passing option as Liverpool dominated possession. Will be pleased with a clean sheet after conceding a few of late.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8
This was the perfect response from the 26-year-old to reports that have been linking him with a move to Real Madrid. Defended well, he was creative, and he thoroughly deserved his goal, which he celebrated in front of the Reds fans.
Joe Gomez - 7
This was looking like another solid performance from the England international until disaster struck, and he pulled up with a hamstring injury. He has proved to be an excellent replacement for the injured Ibrahima Konate, so hopefully, the setback will not be long-term. Subbed.
Virgil van Dijk - 7
The Liverpool skipper was another who had a quiet afternoon. He was neat defensively when called upon and found himself on the ball a lot, such was the dominance.
Andy Robertson - 7
The Scotland captain has come in for some criticism of late after finding himself involved with some of the goals Liverpool have conceded. Other than one mad moment in the opening five minutes, this was much more like the Robertson of old as he joined in wave after wave of attack. Subbed.
Ryan Gravenberch - 7
Along with Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, he completely dominated the West Ham midfield. He was always available on the right side to receive the ball or to help out Alexander-Arnold. The Dutchman was replaced by Wataru Endo to protect him from getting his fifth yellow card of the season and a ban ahead of next week's clash with Manchester United.
Alexis Mac Allister - 9
Oustanding on and off the ball. Whilst everyone knows what a great technician the Argentine is, his off-the-ball work sometimes goes unnoticed. Outstanding.
Curtis Jones - 7
Pressed well and, as always, was very good in possession, even when under pressure. His influence continues to grow with every game. Subbed.
Mohamed Salah - 9
Ran riot all afternoon and will be disappointed not to have scored more than the one goal. Also provided two more assists in what is turning out to be a sensational season for the Egyptian.
Luis Diaz - 8
The switch to the number nine role for Lucho is proving to be another masterstroke from Slot. Scored the all-important opening goal and was a constant threat all game, dropping deep to disrupt the Hammers' defensive line.
Cody Gakpo - 7
Another goal for the 25-year-old who continues to grow in this Liverpool team where he is making himself a permanent fixture. Another who was subbed early to help him avoid a ban with him sat on four yellow cards for the season.
Subs
Jarell Quansah - 7
Despite limited game time over recent weeks, he looked calm and composed when he replaced Gomez. Something to build on for the England under-21 international.
Wataru Endo - 8
A brilliant cameo from Japan's captain. His work rate and tenacity are never in doubt, but he was also very good on the ball, spraying around several beautiful passes. Deserves more time on the pitch and may just be winning over the Liverpool Head Coach.
Diogo Jota - 7
Showed how much luxury Liverpool have in attack as he came off the bench to fire home a fantastic goal after some fine work from Salah. So slippery in and around the box and a real nightmare for defenders.
It will be interesting to see if he will replace Diaz centrally when Slot believes he is ready to start after his chest injury kept him out for over two months.