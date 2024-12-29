West Ham v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

Liverpool FC ON SI

Details of the confirmed lineups will appear here as Liverpool take on West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday

Liverpool will play their final match of 2024 when they visit West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, and details of the confirmed lineups will appear here when they are announced approximately 75 minutes before kick-off.

The Reds come into the clash six points clear of second-placed Arsenal and seven ahead of Chelsea with a chance to extend that by three points as they take to the field ahead of their rivals in matchweek 19.

The Blues will be in action when they face Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Monday, with the Gunners making the short trip across London to play Thomas Frank's Brentford on New Year's Day.

Arne Slot is still missing Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Ibrahima Konate (knee) through injury, although the Dutchman confirmed they could be in contention to return for the match with Manchester United at Anfield next weekend.

Dominik Szoboszlai serves a one-match ban after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during the 3-1 victory over Leicester City in midweek.

Liverpool Team

West Ham Team

