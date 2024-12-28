Liverpool FC ON SI

West Ham v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Reds Lineup - Slot To Make Changes?

Liverpool travel to the London Stadium to face Julen Lopetegui's West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League for their final encounter of 2024

Neil Andrew

Luis Diaz left winger of Liverpool and Colombia during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Anfield
Luis Diaz left winger of Liverpool and Colombia during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Anfield / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool take on West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Reds take to the field against the Hammers before Chelsea face Ipswich Town on Monday at Portman Road and Arsenal travel to Brentford on New Year's Day.

Arne Slot will still be without Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate, who are missing with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively,

Dominik Szoboszlai will also serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 3-1 victory over Leicester on Wednesday.

Dominik Szoboszlai
Dominik Szoboszlai in action for Liverpool / IMAGO / motivio

Alisson Becker will continue between the posts, and in defence, Slot could stick with the same four that started the match with the Foxes, although Kostas Tsimikas could replace Andy Robertson after the Greek's return from injury.

With Szoboszlai absent, the Liverpool Head Coach must decide whether the midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones are ready to go again. If not, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott are ready and waiting.

Luis Diaz should return in attack, with Diogo Jota also pushing for a return after his chest injury.

Luis Diaz
Liverpool's Luis Diaz holds off Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur / IMAGO / Xinhua

Predicted Liverpool Lineup

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo

