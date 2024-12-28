West Ham v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | Slot & Lopetegui Dealing With Multiple Absences
Liverpool will have the chance to put pressure on Arsenal and Chelsea when they take to the field to face Julen Lopetegui's West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.
Arne Slot's team are six points clear of Arsenal, who are away at Brentford on Wednesday and seven ahead of Chelsea, who visit Ipswich Town on Monday.
Liverpool Team News
Dutchman Slot continues to be without Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Ibrahima Konate (knee) through injury, but he confirmed at his pre-match press conference that both could be in contention to return against Manchester United next week.
Liverpool will also be without Dominik Szoboszlai, who picked up his fifth booking of the season in the 3-1 victory over Leicester City in midweek, so will serve a one-match suspension.
Ryan Gravenberch, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are also walking a disciplinary tightrope as they all sit on four yellow cards and one more away from a ban.
West Ham Team News
West Ham boss Lopetegui comes into the match with the league leaders with issues of his own and is also likely to be missing several key players.
Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez will be out as they serve one-match suspensions after picking up a booking each in the Boxing Day clash at Southampton, although Lucas Pacqueta will return after his ban.
Lukasz Fabianksi, Max Kilman and Carlos Soler all left the field through injury in the victory at St Mary's and will be assessed ahead of the match.
Michail Antonio remains a long term absentee.