Where To Watch: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels & Team News
Where To Watch:
UK & Ireland: The game kicks off live from the UK at 4.30, and will be live on the various Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event.
America: The US fans can find the game on Peacock and Sirius XM FC, and it will be live from 12:30 PM ET and 11.30AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Red's can catch the match on Optus Sports at 3.30am Sydney time.
Nigeria: Fans in Nigeria have an array of channels to pick from, with the game available on DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+.
Spain: In Spain, the game kicks off from 5.30pm local time on the following Movistar+, DAZN Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones, DAZN 1.
India: The game will be live in India from 10pm local time on these channels: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2.
TEAM NEWS:
Liverpool have several injuries, but despite this, they still have a strong team to choose from. Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota are the main names on the sidelines due to injury, as well as Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott and new summer signing Federico Chiesa, who recently suffered a muscle strain.
For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber travelled, but are not expected to start. Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Odegaard are two major absentees for Mikel Arteta’s side, and William Saliba’s suspension after a red card against Bournemouth also means he misses the clash at the Emirates. Kieran Tierney completes the injury list.