Where To Watch: Brighton vs Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - EFL Cup
Arne Slot's Liverpool take on Brighton & Hove Albion in an EFL Cup fourth round clash at the AMEX on Wednesday evening.
The Reds beat West Ham 5-1 at Anfield in round three thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo (x2), Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota (x2) and will be hoping to secure their path to the quarter-finals with a victory against the Seagulls.
At his pre-match press conference ahead of the match, Liverpool head coach Slot provided a fitness update on Conor Bradley, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, and Federico Chiesa. Further details HERE.
UK & Ireland: The game at the AMEX kicks off live in the UK at 7.30pm, and will be shown on Sky Sports+
USA: US fans can find the game on Paramount+ and Sirius XM FC, and it will be live from 3:30 PM ET and 2:30PM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can catch the match on beIN Sports Connect and BeIN Sports 2 at 6.30am AEDT.
Nigeria: Fans in Nigeria have an array of channels to pick from, with the game available on SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, StarTimes Sports Premium, the StarTimes app, and DStv Now. The match will be shown from 8:30PM.