Where To Watch: Everton v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park on Saturday to face Everton in the Premier League in a crucial encounter for both clubs.
Arne Slot's team saw their lead at the top of the table reduced to seven points after Wednesday's entertaining 3-3 draw against Newcastle United at St James Park.
As they take to the field in Saturday's early kick-off, however, they will have the opportunity to extend that lead to ten points before second-placed Chelsea and Arsenal take to the field.
The Toffees will once again prove to be tough opposition for their neighbours in the Merseyside derby despite sitting 15th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game kicks off live in the UK at 12:30 PM and will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Ultimate.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, the NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com and fuboTV, and it will be live from 7:30 AM ET and 6:30 AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can catch the match on Optus Sport at 11:30 PM AEDT.
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport3 Afrique, and DStv Now and will start at 1:30 PM.