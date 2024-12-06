Liverpool FC ON SI

Where To Watch: Everton v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League

All the key details on how to watch the Premier League clash between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday

Neil Andrew

Goodison Park, Everton FC
Goodison Park, Everton FC / IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park on Saturday to face Everton in the Premier League in a crucial encounter for both clubs.

Arne Slot's team saw their lead at the top of the table reduced to seven points after Wednesday's entertaining 3-3 draw against Newcastle United at St James Park.

As they take to the field in Saturday's early kick-off, however, they will have the opportunity to extend that lead to ten points before second-placed Chelsea and Arsenal take to the field.

The Toffees will once again prove to be tough opposition for their neighbours in the Merseyside derby despite sitting 15th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche
Sean Dyche, Everton FC / IMAGO / Colorsport

Where To Watch/Live Stream

UK & Ireland: The game kicks off live in the UK at 12:30 PM and will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Ultimate.

USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, the NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com and fuboTV, and it will be live from 7:30 AM ET and 6:30 AM CDT.

Australia: Australian Reds can catch the match on Optus Sport at 11:30 PM AEDT.

Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport3 Afrique, and DStv Now and will start at 1:30 PM.

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Matchday