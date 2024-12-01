Where To Watch: Liverpool v Manchester City - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, aiming to go eleven points clear of their rivals at the top of the table.
The Reds have been in fantastic form under new Head Coach Arne Slot and find themselves eight points clear of Pep Guardiola's team and Brighton, with Chelsea and Arsenal a point further back.
City are enduring their worst run of form for several years and are without a win in six. The Champions know, therefore, that they must pick up a positive result to restore confidence and stay in touch at the top.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 4 PM and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, the NBC Sports app, nbcsports.com, and FuboTV, and it will be live from 11:00 AM ET and 10:00 AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can catch the match on Optus Sport at 3:00 AM AEDT on Monday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 5:00 PM.