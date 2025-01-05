Where To Watch: Liverpool v Manchester United - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool host struggling Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday in a huge Premier League clash between two giants of the English game.
The two teams are encountering very different fortunes this season, with the Reds six points clear at the top of the table and with United struggling down in 14th after three successive Premier League defeats.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 4:30 PM and will shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Now TV.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on Peacock, NBC and fuboTV, and it will be live from 11:30 AM ET to 10:30 AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 3:30 AM AEDT on Monday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 2, Canal+ and DStv Now, and the match will start at 5:30 PM.