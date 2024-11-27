Where To Watch: Liverpool v Real Madrid - Live Stream, TV Channels - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take on reigning champions Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday evening in a repeat of the 2018 and 2022 finals.
The Reds come into the tie flying and eight points clear at the top of the Premier League. They also find themselves at the summit of the Champions League table after four successive victories since the start of the competition under its new format.
Los Blancos are struggling, however, and started the game week in 18th place with two victories and two defeats. They are now in desperate need of a win to help them move towards the top eight and automatic qualification for the last 16.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 8 pm and will be shown on TNT Sports1, TNT Sports Ultimate, and Discovery+.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on Paramount+, TUDN USA, and FuboTV, and it will be live from 3:00 PM ET and 2:00 PM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can catch the match on Stan Sport at 7:00 AM AEDT on Thursday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 9:00 PM.