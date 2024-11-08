Where To Watch: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday evening, trying to maintain their position at the top.
Arne Slot's team comes into the match fresh off consecutive home wins against Brighton & Hove Albion in the league and Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League.
This will be the final round of fixtures before November's international break, so the Reds will be keen to ensure they keep up maximum pressure on their closest rivals, Manchester City, who are in action at the AMEX against the Seagulls.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 8 PM and will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on Peacock, and it will be live from 3:00 PM ET and 2:00 PM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can catch the match on Optus Sport at 7:00 AM AEDT on Wednesday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 9:00 PM.