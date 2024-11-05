Where To Watch: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen - Live Stream, TV Channels - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take on former player Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.
The Reds come into the tie top of the Premier League and with a 100% winning record so far in the Champions League. A victory can push them even closer to the dream of a top eight finish and automatic qualification to the quarter-finals.
Liverpool supporters will no doubt give their former hero Alonso a warm welcome as he returns to his former stomping ground with his team who stormed to Bundesliga glory last season going undefeated.
Details of our predicted Liverpool lineup can be found HERE.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 8pm and will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on Paramount+ and ViX, and it will be live from 3:00 PM ET, and 2:00 PM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can catch the match on Stan Sport at 7:00 AM AEDT on Wednesday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria the game is available on SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 9:00PM.