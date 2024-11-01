Where To Watch: Liverpool vs Brighton - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool take on Brighton & Hove Albion for the second time in four days when they face off in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.
Arne Slot's men came out on top in the EFL Cup fourth round clash on Wednesday with the Reds beating the Seagulls 3-2 in an exciting match thanks to a brace from Cody Gakpo and a Luis Diaz strike.
Both teams made a number of changes midweek and are expected to do so again on Saturday with both Head Coach's expected to field their strongest possible lineups.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 3pm but will not be show on UK television.
USA: US fans can find the game on Peacock and Sirius XM FC, and it will be live from 11:00 AM ET, and 10:00 AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can catch the match on Optus Sport at 2:00 AM AEDT.
Nigeria: Fans in Nigeria have an array of channels to pick from, with the game available on SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 2, Sporty TV, the StarTimes app, and DStv Now. The match will start at 4:00PM.
India: Supporters in India can watch the match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV A at 8:30pm IST.