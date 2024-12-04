Where To Watch: Newcastle United v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool travel to St James Park on Wednesday evening to face Newcastle United in the Premier League in another crucial encounter.
The Reds will be aiming to maintain their nine-point lead over second-placed Arsenal, who are in action themselves on Wednesday as they face Ruben Amorim's Manchester United at the Emirates.
Arne Slot's team come into the clash in fantastic form and off the back of two terrific home wins against Real Madrid and Manchester City within the last week.
Eddie Howe has seen his Newcastle team flatter to deceive this season, and they start the gameweek in 11th position with 19 points from 13 matches.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game kicks off live in the UK at 7:30 PM and will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on Peacock, and it will be live from 2:30 PM ET and 1:30 PM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can catch the match on Optus Sport at 6:30 AM AEDT on Thursday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Action Africa, Canal+ Sport1 Afrique, and DStv Now and will start at 8:30 PM.