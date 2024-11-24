Where To Watch: Southampton v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool travel to the South Coast on Sunday to face Southampton in the Premier League at St Mary's Stadium.
Arne Slot's team come into the fixture at the top of the table and in need of another vital three points to maintain their distance from rivals Manchester City, who they face at Anfield next week.
The Saints have struggled since promotion back to England's top tier and will be hoping for a change in their fortunes to close the gap at the bottom of the table.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game kicks off live in the UK at 2:00 PM and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, nbcsports.com, the NBC Sports app, fuboTV and Telemundo, and it will be live from 9:00 AM ET and 8:00 AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can catch the match on Optus Sport at 1:00 AM AEDT on Monday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 3:00 PM.