Aaron Ramsdale Hands Southampton Injury Blow Ahead Of Liverpool Tie
Southampton have been handed a huge injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool after the international break at St Mary's Stadium.
Aaron Ramsdale has fractured his finger and is set to undergo surgery, according to The Athletic.
The 26-year-old is expected to be on the sidelines as he is due to have an operation on his finger on Wednesday.
He was in post in the entirety of Southampton’s 2-0 defeat to Wolves last Saturday, where he sustained the injury.
Ramsdale has already withdrawn from Lee Carlsey’s final England squad as interim manager for the upcoming Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.
Southampton issued a statement after Ramsdale’s withdrawal saying: “The goalkeeper will miss the Nations League contests against Greece and Republic of Ireland due to an injury picked up in Saturday’s Premier League game against Wolves.
"Ramsdale will now remain with the medical staff at Staplewood Campus over the international break.”
No.2 goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is set to replace Ramsdale in Russell Martin’s starting line-up.
The 34-year-old started Southampton’s first two Premier League games of the season.
However, since the arrival of Ramsdale, he has not played since the penalty shootout victory over Everton in the Carabao Cup on September 17.
Gavin Bazunu is still sidelined with an injury. The 22-year-old is yet to make an appearance this campaign.
Ramsdale joined the Saints from Arsenal for £25million in the summer and has been one of the standout players during his time on the south coast so far.
He has racked up 10 appearances in all competitions for his new side.
Liverpool, meanwhile head into the November international break with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.
The victory extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points after just 11 matches played so far.