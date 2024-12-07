Alexis Mac Allister Explains Key Differences Between Jurgen Klopp And Arne Slot At Liverpool
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has explained the main differences between Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot as the 25-year-old admits he prefers playing in Slot’s more measured team than Klopp's.
Mac Allister joined the Reds from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 ahead of the German's last season in charge of the club. He was deployed in a deeper role in several games for Liverpool - a role which he did not seem entirely comfortable in than his previous position at Brighton.
The Argentina international was a mainstay in Klopp's midfield as he racked up 46 appearances, scored seven goals, and provided seven assists for Liverpool who clinched the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League.
Since Arne Slot took over from Klopp in the summer, Mac Allister has become a different player this season. In an interview with The Rest Is Football host Gary Lineker, he disclosed that Slot has a less intense and more calculated approach than Klopp.
Mac Allister said: “That’s the main difference, the tactical side.
“As I say, I think it’s about finding the free man, the space, and try to attack it - and be more patient when you have the ball.” Lineker then asked him: “Does it suit you?”
“Yeah, yeah for sure,” Mac Allister swiftly replied.
He added: "For me it's different as well because it's a different position.
"We spoke before that last season I played as a six, and now it's more a double six, or sometimes I could even play as an eight or a 10, whatever you want to call it."
"I started playing as a 10. In Argentina normally the system is a 4-2-3-1, so I used to play behind the nine and used to be more of an attacker.
"It changed when I arrived [at] Brighton, and since that moment I think I've learned and understood the game a little bit more. That's what I try every single day, to understand positions or the spaces I need to attack."
Mac Allister has been one of the consistent performers for Liverpool, making 21 appearances and scoring two goals in all competitions. The South American, who was expected to miss Saturday's Merseyside derby at Everton will now be banned for the Premier League game against Fulham following postponement of the clash.
He is also suspended for the Champions League tie at Girona next week therefore he will now not be available for Liverpool until the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Southampton on December 18.
