Alexis Mac Allister Highlights Key Changes Under Arne Slot After Replacing Jurgen Klopp
Alexis Mac Allister has shed light on the key differences between Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Slot took over from Klopp in the summer as the German left big shoes to fill at the club following his remarkable achievements.
Klopp, who has been appointed Red Bull's new Head of Global Soccer led the Reds to several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Community Shield.
Many expected Slot to struggle in his debut season at Anfield but the Dutchman has taken to the role seamlessly, with the Reds now sitting at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League standings. Slot's start to life as Liverpool boss could hardly have gone any better as Liverpool have also reached the Carabao Cup quarterfinals and will face Southampton next week for a place in the semifinals.
The Reds are the only club with a 100 percent record in the Champion League, winning all five matches, and have also reached the last 16 of the competition. Slot secured 14 wins in his first 16 matches in all competitions as Liverpool boss, surpassing Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho, who each managed to win 13 of their first 16 games in charge of Chelsea in all competitions.
Slot seem to be have changed Liverpool's style of play since taking over this season. Klopp's coaching style at Liverpool was characterised by "gegenpressing," a high-intensity pressing and quick transition approach. This playing style saw Liverpool win the ball back quickly after losing possession and launched rapid counterattacks.
However, under Arne Slot, the approach is different. The 46-year-old prefers a more controlled and structured style of play. The Reds are now more possession-based with patient build-up play and ball retention.
Revealing the key changes under Arne Slot after replacing Jurgen Klopp, Mac Allister told Diario AS via LFC Transfer Room: “Arne Slot hasn’t come to change everything, but to add his methodology to what we have already been working on.
"The biggest difference is patience when we have the ball. Now we have the ball more. “We came from a long process with Jürgen, where the main ideas were already established."
Mac Allister has been a mainstay in Liverpool's midfield this term, making 21 appearances and scoring two goals in the process.
Read More:
Liverpool Goalkeeper Picks Up Concerning Injury; Set To Undergo Medical Tests
Liverpool Champions League Winner Joins Hungarian Champions