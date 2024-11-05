Alexis Mac Allister And Ibrahima Konate Run Risk Of Missing Real Madrid Tie In Champions League
Two key Liverpool players could miss the visit of Real Madrid in the Champions League should they receive a yellow card against Bayer Leverkusen.
The Reds welcome Xabi Alonso's side to Anfield on Tuesday night as they look to continue their winning streak in the competition.
Arne Slot's men have already seen off AC Milan, Bologna, and RB Leipzig as they sit second in the revamped Champions League table with nine points, same points as leaders Aston Villa.
Liverpool will be without four first-team players for the clash but the Dutchman will be counting on Alexis Mac Allister and Ibrahima Konate for the game.
Both players have received two yellow cards each in the competition which now means they are one shy away from a suspension in the next match.
According to UEFA's rules, players will be suspended after three yellow cards which did not result in a red card, as well as any subsequent odd-numbered cautions.
Slot, meanwhile didn't confirm whether Konate would start against Leverkusen after the France international recovered from a painful injury to his wrist over the weekend.
“Yeah, he is available to play,” head coach Slot told the media of the defender during his press conference on Monday afternoon.
“And I think also completely recovered, so there is no issue for him to not play because of what he had.
"Then it is up to me to make the decision if he plays or not. But he is in a good place.”
However, Mac Allister is expected to start after he was replaced by Curtis Jones midway through the second half against Brighton.