Alexis Mac Allister Reveals How Jurgen Klopp Convinced Him To Join Liverpool
Alexis Mac Allister has opened up on how former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp convinced him to move to Anfield in the summer of 2023 from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee.
Mac Allister arrived at the club less than six months after helping Argentina win their third World Cup in Qatar in December 2022. The 25-year-old scored 20 goals in 112 appearances for the Seagulls during his time at the Amex Stadium.
Last season, Mac Allister was a mainstay in Klopp's midfield as he made 46 appearances, scored seven goals, and provided seven assists for Liverpool who clinched the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League.
Speaking to Gary Lineker on the Rest is Football podcast, Mac Allister disclosed the conversation he had with Klopp, who compared him to Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gunodgan. Gunodgan was one of the key players for the ex-Reds boss during his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund, where he led them to two Bundesliga titles and reached the Champions League final, only to lose 2-1 to Bayern Munich.
The Argentina international said: "He was amazing from the first day, or actually before I signed for Liverpool. I had a call with him and I don't know if it was that moment I could feel we were going to do amazing things and I really enjoyed my time with him.
"He didn't need to (sell the club to me). Basically he said that there was going to be a change in terms of midfielders for the team and he wanted me to be a part of it. He compared me, for example, to players like Gunodgan, who he managed at Dortmund.
"He said that we had similar things and that I could be an important player for Liverpool and his team, so that was enough, enough to say: 'I need to go there'.
"Because I was in a moment when I won the World Cup just six months ago and I wanted to go to a club where I could win trophies and I wanted to go to a club where I felt important and where I could have history there. That was enough to tell myself I wanted to play for Liverpool."
Alexis Mac Allister is set to miss the game against Everton on Saturday in the Premier League after he was booked for the fifth time this season at Newcastle. He will serve a one-match suspension as a result. He is also suspended for the Champions League tie at Girona next week.
