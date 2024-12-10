Alexis Mac Allister Snubs Lionel Messi & Maradona And Names Argentina Legend As His 'Idol'
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has named Argentina legend as his idol, snubbing the likes of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. Messi and Maradona are regarded as one of the best players of all time following their outstanding achievements.
Maradona led Argentina to their second World Cup triumph back in 1986 and the country had to wait for several years before clinching their third title in 2022 when Messi inspired the Albiceleste to victory in Qatar.
Mac Allister played alongside Messi at the tournament and was one of the consistent performers for Lionel Scaloni's side. The 25-year-old confessed that Argentina star Juan Roman Riquelme was his idol growing up.
He told The Rest Is Football Podcast: "Riqueleme was always my idol, he was an amazing player. He used to play as a 10, then he went to Barcelona where I think he didn’t enjoy it much."
Riquelme was lucky to play with 1986 World Cup winner Maradona and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi when the former Barcelona forward burst onto the senior scene. Mac Allister, speaking previously in an interview said he took inspiration from Riquelme.
He said via Independent: “I couldn’t pick just one part of Riquelme’s game, he was fantastic while he was playing. “He was the best for me, just like [Lionel] Messi, [Andres] Iniesta, Ronaldinho and that calibre of player. What we call in Argentina a ‘crack’, he was such a big influence for me as a child growing up.”
Mac Allister has began this season strongly in midfield under Arne Slot. He has racked up 21 appearances and netted two goals across all competitions. He has performed incredibly well alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones in the middle of the park.
The Argentina international is already attracting interest from Spain after revealing he will be open to move to La Liga in the future. Asked by AS if he sees himself in Spain one day, Mac Allister replied: "Yes, why not?
"It's a country I like a lot and I've visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and the culture, it's very similar to Argentina. I would definitely like to play in Spain one day. But right now, I'm very comfortable at Liverpool and I don't think about what might happen in the future."
