Alisson Becker Takes To Instagram To Issue Positive Liverpool Injury Update
Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker has taken to Instagram to issue what looks like a promising update as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
The Brazilian had to be withdrawn shortly after kicking a long ball downfield in the second half of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the beginning of October.
Caoimhin Kelleher and Vítězslav Jaroš have deputised brilliantly since the 32-year-old limped out of the match at Selhurst Park, but it looks like he has stepped up his recovery during the international break.
Alisson posted a picture of himself on Instagram today in the gym at the AXA Training Centre with the caption 'Back Soon'.
After the November internationals, Liverpool have three huge matches in the space of a week of the resumption against Southampton and Manchester City in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
Head Coach Arne Slot has made it clear that despite the impressive performances of both Kelleher and Jaroš, Alisson will return to the team when fit and available, but it remains to be seen if he will make it back in time for any of those matches.
The positive news, however, for Reds fans is that he now looks to be very much on the comeback trail, and it won't be long before he is back in goal for Slot's team, who are currently flying high in all competitions.