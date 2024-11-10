Arne Slot Delivers Alisson Becker Liverpool Update
Arne Slot has confirmed that Alisson Becker will replace Caoimhin Kelleher in goal for Liverpool when he returns from injury after the November international break.
Alisson has been on the sidelines since sustaining a hamstring injury in early October, however, he is set to resume full training in two weeks.
His deputy Kelleher made his eighth appearance of the season against Aston Villa as he kept a second consecutive clean sheet in the 2-0 win on Saturday night.
Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored for Slot's side as the Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points.
The victory was Slot's 15th in 17 matches so far this season, having replaced Jurgen Klopp last summer.
Kelleher has racked up six appearances in the absence of Alisson, keeping three clean sheets in the process.
Despite his impressive performances in goal, Slot says Alisson is set to replace the academy graduate.
“First of all, Alisson needs to become fit,” Slot said.
“I have always been quite clear, that’s always been the position of Alisson.
“He is and will be our first goalkeeper if he is fit. But first he needs to be fit.
“But Caoimh has done outstanding, last season and this season again as well but the moment Alisson is fit, he will be our first goalkeeper.”
Slot added: "It was definitely a big week but every game is a big week.
"We play so many games in all these competitions against so much strong opponents, so hopefully we will have a lot of these weeks to come because these weeks are mostly big if you are competing for something and that is what we are doing at the moment.
"We are competing, trying to compete for the league, trying to compete for the Champions League and trying to compete for the cups we are in as well.
'We also know it’s a long season where we have to continuously be on top of our game because the likes of Arsenal, City and Chelsea and all these other clubs are able to win just as many games as we did in the first 15 to 16 games.
"So, we have to stay on top of our game, which is never going to be easy but we’ll push for it as much as we can."