Arne Slot Weighs In On Competition Between Andy Robertson And Kostas Tsimikas At Left-Back
Arne Slot gave little away on who will start at left-back ahead of Liverpool's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday night.
Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have both been competing for the position so far this season with Tsimikas starting the last two games against Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen.
Robertson missed the majority of pre-season training due to injury and has since struggled to regain top form and fitness.
The Scotland skipper started in a 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup last week but has been relegated to the bench by Slot.
Tsimikas was outstanding in the Reds' last two games and it is believed that he might keep his place against Villa this weekend.
Asking about the competition at left-back between Robertson and Tsimikas, Slot said: "I think my line-ups tell you what I think about this – I think we have two very good full-backs and we play many, many, many games.
"I think both of them need their games because it's also a position where a lot of effort is being asked. If you look at the players that have played most games, it's mostly our centre-backs and they don't run the most if you compare that to full-backs, midfielders or wingers.
"There are multiple reasons why our full-backs or midfielders are sometimes rotated, but definitely also has to do with the quality of the players.
"For me, I have two very good left full-backs and Kostas has started a few times. Let's see who starts on Saturday."