Arne Slot Confirms Liverpool Player Will Start Against Everton In Merseyside Derby
Arne Slot has revealed that Ryan Gravenberch will start for Liverpool in Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Everton. The 22-year-old was replaced early in the Reds' 3-3 draw with Newcastle United in midweek.
Gravenberch has featured in all 19 of Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League matches so far this campaign - starting every single game and lasting the entire duration of the game. However, his 67th-minute substitution at St. James’ Park was the first time he had not gone past the 90-minute mark.
The Netherlands international has been a mainstay in Slot's midfield this season after the Reds failed to secure the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi last summer. Deployed as a number six, Gravenberch has been one of the consistent performers for Liverpool who lead both the league and Champions League tables.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Slot said the former Ajax and Bayern Munich midfielder will start against Sean Dyche's side despite being just one one yellow card from serving a suspension.
“When it comes to Ryan, why I took him off because, in all the games he played, it was almost impossible to take him off because he played so well,” Slot said. “If you take him out, what happens with the team then? That's a bit exaggerated but you know what I mean.
“This game, the first half wasn't his best like the whole team. The first 10 minutes we started to play better, him as well, but it was a game where I felt someone else can do, as a minimum, the same and we'll rest him as well because he's played so many games as well.
“We were 2-1 down and maybe it was a smart decision to go even more offensive with Curtis (Jones) as an attacking midfielder, with the as a number six. There were a few factors that made us take him off but he'll start tomorrow.”
He added: “Ryan is also one card away from being suspended so that’s something for us to be aware of.
“How that is possible because we hardly make any fouls. The Mac Allister one at Newcastle, you could argue if you saw all the decisions that we have made afterwards if it was so correct he got a yellow for that.
“You know during a season will be suspended and it’s always in moments where could have used him.
“The good thing for us is we have the main four midfielders that have played, Dom, Ryan, Curtis and Macca, there are still three left and Harvey Elliott is on his way back. That line is not our main worry.”
Recommended
Injury Boost For Arne Slot & Liverpool As Duo Close In On Return
Alexis Mac Allister Reveals How Jurgen Klopp Convinced Him To Join Liverpool
Liverpool Could Be Without Seven Players For Premier League Clash Against Everton In Merseyside Derby