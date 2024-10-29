Arne Slot Delivers Liverpool Injury Update Ahead Of Brighton EFL Cup Clash
Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot has provided an injury update on some of his key players ahead of the fourth round EFL Cup encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.
The Reds come in to the fixture in good form, sitting second in the Premier League and having beaten West Ham 5-1 in the last round at Anfield.
The heavy fixture schedule has come with a price however with Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, and Federico Chiesa all having missed games of late through injury.
At his press conference ahead of the clash with the Seagulls, Dutchman Slot was able to provide a positive update on Bradley, but confirmed all others remain sidelined.
"Conor Bradley is training with us again so he could be in the squad tomorrow. Diogo Jota, Alisson, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott won't."
Chiesa has not been seen since before the October international break and Slot is not sure when he expects the 27-year-old to return.
"It's difficult to say because he goes up a bit and down, sometimes trains with us and then goes out with an injury again."
Slot also admitted that he does not expect Jota and Elliott to return until after the international break in November meaning Liverpool will be walking an injury tightrope over the next four matches.
Liverpool will face Brighton again on Saturday in the Premier League and Slot will be keen to rotate his squad for the Cup match to give players a rest. With options limited however, he now may be forced to look at the Academy for help as Jurgen Klopp did so successfully one year ago.
The match at the AMEX stadium kicks off at 7.30pm on Wednesday.