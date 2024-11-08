Arne Slot Reveals Plan For Diogo Jota Liverpool Return
Arne Slot has confirmed Diogo Jota could come into contention for Liverpool soon after the November international break.
Jota has been sidelined since suffering an issue during the 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield last month.
The 27-year-old has since missed his team’s last five games including the impressive victories over Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
He will miss Saturday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield as Liverpool look to head into the international break on a good note.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot disclosed that Jota is set to be available again in a matter of weeks.
The Dutchman said on Friday morning: “We expect him back after the international break… the first weeks after the international break we expect him back.”
On the nature of Jota’s injury, Slot added: “I always say in Holland there is privacy about this and I don’t know how it is over here.
"Like I just said, he will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”
Jota started the season as Slot's first choice no.9 ahead of Darwin Nunez and has been outstanding for the Reds so far.
The Portugal international has scored four goals and provided two assists in 10 appearances across all competitions as Liverpool sit at the summit of the Premier League and Champions League tables.
A win over Unai Emery’s Villa will strengthen their lead at the top of the league table.