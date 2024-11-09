Arne Slot Provides Fresh Injury Update On Liverpool Forward Federico Chiesa
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is hopeful Federico Chiesa will be available for selection after the November international break.
Slot is unconcerned by Chiesa's ongoing fitness issues since moving to Anfield from Serie A giants Juventus last summer.
The Italy international has made just one start and two substitute appearances so far this campaign.
He made his debut for the Reds as a substitute in a midweek Champions League win over AC Milan and followed that up by making his first appearance for Liverpool at Anfield after coming off the bench in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth.
Chiesa lasted for 59 minutes in the 5-1 thrashing of West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on September 25.
The forward, who was an unused substitute for the 2-1 win at Wolves on September 28 has since missed Liverpool's last eight games due to injury.
He is expected to sit out of Saturday's clash against Aston Villa before the international break.
“I would not use the word concern but it is far from ideal for him and us," Slot said.
"Because with the injury of Dioga (Jota) we have four attackers available, so this could have been a great moment for him to get more playing time.
"It is difficult for a player who missed out on pre-season and playing pre-season games and training sessions. You have to give a player more time to get to the intensity levels.
"It is a difficult balance to get him where we want but we are trying and he is trying everything he can to get to these levels.
"Once he is at that physical level we will benefit from having him.
"At this moment we expect him back during the international break and then he should be with us after the international break normally."