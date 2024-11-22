Arne Slot Provides Latest Injury Updates On Key Liverpool Players Ahead of Southampton Clash
Arne Slot has confirmed that Virgil van Dijk will be available for selection ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Southampton as he provided a full squad fitness update.
The Reds captain returned to Anfield after leaving the Netherlands squad on 'medical grounds' before their second fixture of the international window. Van Dijk lasted the entire duration of his country's 4-0 win over Dominik Szoboszlai's Hungary in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening.
Koeman said: “For both Frenkie and Virgil it is better for them to leave the training camp at this moment.
"That decision was taken on medical grounds, with of course the interest of the players coming first.”
However, Van Dijk will be fit for Sunday's clash. Harvey Elliott has returned to full training with the team, though Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota are continuing their recoveries and could miss the game at St Mary's Stadium.
Asked first about Alisson’s condition during his pre-match press conference today, Slot said: “We are careful with everyone, especially when it comes to muscle injuries.
“But he is back in training with the goalkeeper coach. He is not training with the team yet, but that is expected to be done soon, and then let’s wait and see where he is in terms of match fitness.
“But he is getting better and better, but not ready to play [on] Sunday.”
On the rest of his squad, the head coach added: “Virgil is all good. He is training with us today.
“Trent isn’t training with us yet, but he is getting there so we expect him to be back with us soon.
“Harvey is training with us again so that’s the positive thing, he has been out for many weeks but he is on the training ground again with the team. So, that’s a positive thing for him.
“Jota is still apart from the group, same as Federico, who is coming back into the session maybe in one exercise today.
“They are all expected to be back within now and a few weeks, but the last part of the recovery is always the most difficult one. So, let’s wait and see. But Virgil is completely OK.”