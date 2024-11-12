Arne Slot Set To Add To His Liverpool Backroom Staff After Eredivisie Man Leaves Club
Arne Sot and his backroom staff have seen a smooth transition from the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool despite making just one permanent signing in the summer.
Slot brought assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff from Feyenoord along with Ruben Petters to serve as first-team physical performance coach.
Former Everton defender John Heitinga, Aaron Briggs, and Fabian Otte also joined the Dutchman's team back in June.
Despite the addition of the trio, Slot is keen to strengthen his backroom staff.
The 46-year-old is set to add one more staff from his days at Feyenoord.
Feyenoord video analyst Roderick van der Ham has confirmed his departure from the Rotterdam club.
He posted on X: “Last week, my time at Feyenoord officially came to an end.
"A huge thank you to all my colleagues and players for the memories we made together at this fantastic club!
“With hopes of creating even more unforgettable memories, it’s time to move on!”
Van der Ham gave little away on his next move, however according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, he is expected to join Liverpool in the coming days.
He has been working at the Rotterdam club as a video analyst since 2022 and was part of Slot’s staff for 95 matches as they won the Dutch title and KNVB Cup during their time together.
Before his transfer to Feyenoord, he spent a season at Heracles Almelo and two years at RKC Waalwijk as a video analyst.
He is highly regarded and rated by Slot and the two are set to work together once again on Merseyside.
Van der Ham will join the video analysis team and will provide crucial support to Slot and the rest of the staff as they look to compete for titles this campaign.
Liverpool are top of the Premier League and Champions League tables and have also
reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.