Arne Slot Confirms Role In Liverpool Contract Negotiations
Arne Slot has disclosed the role he plays in Liverpool contract negotiations alongside sporting director Richard Hughes.
The Reds are currently locked in talks with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk concerning extending their contracts.
The trio can leave the club in the summer and will be free to speak to clubs outside of England about a pre-contract agreement in January.
Slot claims he has a huge role to play together with the club's new sporting director, who arrived in the summer as part of a reshuffle in their hierarchy.
Hughes moved to Anfield from Bournemouth and is now faced with a daunting task to convince Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk to remain at the club.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Aston Villa tie on Saturday, Slot said "It would be strange if I had no input.
"Sometimes being head coach is convenient.
"Contract situations are talked about by people who need to talk about it.
"I speak about it with Richard and not in front of you guys with a microphone."
Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold have all played key roles in helping the Reds win several titles including the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League 12 months earlier.
Liverpool have also clinched the Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Carabao Cup as well as Emirates FA Cup.