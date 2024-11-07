Arne Slot Remains Tight-Lipped On Liverpool Replacing Mohamed Salah In Summer
Arne Slot has remained tight-lipped on Liverpool losing Mohamed Salah next summer with his future still undecided.
The Egyptian forward will be free to speak to foreign clubs in less than two months as his contract expires in the summer.
The Reds are keen on extending Salah's stay at Anfield following his impressive form this campaign and the player himself has hinted he wants to continue at the club.
The 32-year-old has nine goals and nine assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.
Providing a fresh update on Salah's Liverpool future, Slot told TNT Sport Brazil after Tuesday’s Champions League win against Bayer Leverkusen: “Is Salah irreplaceable?
"That’s not what I think about at the moment.
“The only thing that I think about is that he’s so important for us [because he] scores important goals, works hard for the team and I’m hoping that he can enjoy that feeling [scoring at Anfield] many, many, many more times – especially if I’m here.
“But even if I’m not here I’m still hoping for him that he can do this many more times.
"He’s been incredible for Liverpool for the past six, seven, eight years.
“I don’t know exactly how long he’s been here, and he’s been incredible for us this season.
"I hope he can continue doing this for the rest of the season and maybe longer to come.
"But that’s something up to him and the club to find the idea about the future.”