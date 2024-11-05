Arne Slot Compares Mohamed Salah To Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo
Arne Slot is confident Mohamed Salah can compete at the highest level into his late 30s, drawing comparisons from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Salah once again scored the match-winner on Saturday as Liverpool came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win over Brighton at Anfield in the Premier League.
The victory lifted the Reds to the summit of the league table.
Liverpool have 25 points, two points ahead of defending champions Manchester City who lost to Bournemouth over the weekend.
Slot's side will now switch attention to the Champions League, where they host Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen at home, looking to make it their fourth straight victory, having already seen off AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: “There is no reason to think that he is dropping in terms of level.
"That's not what you see with his numbers or what you see when he plays. I cannot tell you how the future will look like.
"Ronaldo, what age is he at the moment?
"Messi is still incredible.
"But there are also players like me who weren't as good any more at 33, not that I was that good at 26 but I regressed worse than Ronaldo and Messi.
"I don't know what the future brings but I do know Mo is in a very good place at the moment."