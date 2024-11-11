Arne Slot Opens Up On His Plans For International Break
Arne Slot has revealed his plans for the next fortnight after leading Liverpool to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
The Reds won six games and drew one in their seven matches before the November international break.
Liverpool saw off the likes of Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Brighton (twice), Bayer Leverkusen, and Aston Villa with Arsenal the only game they failed to pick up three points.
It has been a busy run of fixtures for Slot who has made an impressive start to the campaign since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
Asked about his plans after Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Villa over the weekend, the Dutchman told TNT Sport: “My children are in the last year of school, and in the upcoming week they have some upcoming exams so I think, first I’m a father, so maybe help them a bit.
“My daughter is going to be difficult because that’s too difficult for me to help her. But with my son, maybe I’m able to do so.
“Then afterwards, maybe a few days enjoying some sun – if there’s some anywhere in Europe!”
Adding on his break, Slot told BBC Sport: “That’s the good thing about being a manager, the players don’t but we managers do [get a break].
“I’m going to go back to the family and that’s something I enjoy, of course.”
Liverpool will take on Southampton on November 24 before hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League and Manchester City in the league.
The Premier League leaders then make trips to Newcastle United and Everton respectively.