Arne Slot Praises 'Special' Mohamed Salah After Reaching 10 Goals And 10 Assists For Liverpool
Arne Slot has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah following his outstanding form for Liverpool this season.
The 32-year-old scored and provided an assist in Saturday night’s 2-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa at Anfield.
The victory extended their lead at the top of the league table to 28 points, five points clear of defending champions Manchester City and nine adrift of Chelsea and Arsenal who are third and fourth respectively.
Salah became the first player this season to record 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.
“I’ve worked with him now for four or five months, and you guys have seen him here for six or seven years in a row now,” Slot told Liverpoolfc.com post-match when asked about the Egyptian’s statistics this term.
“It’s special that he scores so many goals already; what makes it even more impressive is that he does this year after year after year.
"Not many players are able to do that and that he is able to do this tells you a lot about the quality he has.”
Liverpool currently boast one of the best defensive records this campaign with nine clean sheets in 17 games across all competitions.
Slot added: “We didn’t have to defend a lot in terms of they had ball possession and we were pushed back into our own 18-yard box. But they constantly threatened us with their set-pieces.
“They are a very strong team when it comes to set-pieces.
"And they were every time waiting for us to lose the ball in midfield, and then with their fast attackers they have it’s always a threat.
“But we were patient and controlling the game. But it wasn’t an easy one, that’s what we all saw.”
Liverpool are the only team with a 100 per cent winning record in the Champions League, with four from four.