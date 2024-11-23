Arne Slot Sends Warning To Liverpool Players Ahead Of Sunday's Trip To Southampton
Arne Slot has issued a stern warning to his Liverpool players ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against rock-bottom Southampton as the Reds head into the weekend with a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Liverpool have won nine out of 11 matches in the top-flight under Slot this season, losing just only once to Nottingham Forest back in September at Anfield. They are unbeaten in their last seven league matches, winning six and drawing one.
Ahead of the game at St Mary's, Slot has cautioned his players against any form of complacency and has urged the Reds to look at the difficulties faced by Arsenal and Manchester City when they played Russell Martin's team earlier this term.
The Dutchman believes the Saints were unlucky to lose to the Gunners and Man City. Arsenal won 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium while Pep Guardiola's side secured a narrow 1-0 win at home.
"I am confident that (the players keeping their focus) will happen," Slot said via Liverpool Echo. "For me it is not just to do with age. We do have a few older players but we also have quite a lot of them in the age group in between, but they are all experienced.
"They all play for their national team. They saw last season they were competitive throughout the whole season and the seasons before, so for them it is not the first time they go into a week where they face two teams that dominated football in the last four or five years in the league and Champions League.
"They also saw because they follow football as well how difficult Southampton made it for Arsenal and for Man City to get a win. It not only has to do with age, it also has to do with experience and all of them have experience.
"Southampton have been unlucky but their style is excellent, they could have got a result in every game. Everyone is looking at Real Madrid and Man City, but this will be tough too on Sunday."
Liverpool have won 10 of the last 12 league clashes between the sides home and away, netting 32 times while conceding nine. They will be aiming to register their 50th league victory over the Saints on Sunday.