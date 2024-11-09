Available Liverpool Squad To Face Aston Villa In Premier League
Liverpool will be without four first-team players for the visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday night.
Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, and Diogo Jota are all ruled out of the game at Anfield.
Arne Slot provided the latest injury update on Jota during his pre-match press conference on Friday, claiming the forward is in line to be available again ‘one or two weeks after the international break’.
Jota, who suffered an injury during the Reds' 2-1 win over Chelsea last month has missed the club's last five matches.
Slot said: “We expect him back after the international break… the first weeks after the international break we expect him back.”
On the nature of Jota’s injury, Slot added: “I always say in Holland there is privacy about this and I don’t know how it is over here.
"Like I just said, he will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”
Alexis Mac Allister is just one yellow away from receiving a one-match suspension in the Premier League.
Aston Villa also have their own injury concern as summer signing Ross Barkley and Matty Cash will miss the tie in L4.
Youri Tielemans was not included in Belgium’s squad for the international window, however, the visitors are hopeful he will feature against Slot's side.
“Tielemans is expected to be fit to face the Reds this weekend before using the international period as rehabilitation,” their official website reported of the midfielder’s ‘minor complaint’.
Below is the full Liverpool squad available for Saturday's clash against Villa, according to Liverpool Echo:
Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies.
Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Norris.
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Hill.
Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo.