Ben Doak Makes Middlesbrough Plea To Liverpool Ahead Of Transfer Decision In January
Ben Doak wants to continue his loan spell at Middlesbrough as he believes it is the best place to continue his development as a player ahead of the January transfer window. Liverpool have the option to recall the 19-year-old next month.
Doak joined the Championship club for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign after the Reds agreed a temporary move on transfer deadline day. He has racked up 14 appearances scored one goal and provided five assists in all competitions for Middlesbrough as they lie fifth in the league table.
The Scotland international has been one of the consistent performers for Michael Carrick's side who are looking to secure Premier League promotion at the end of the season.
Asked by Sky Sports if Middlesbrough was the best place for him to be right now, Doak said: “Yeah, without a doubt. I think we play some of the best football in the league and I think a lot of that comes down the right hand side. I think it suits me really well and I’ve got a great group of lads around me - a lot of talented footballers."
Middlesbrough, meanwhile are hopeful that Liverpool will opt against recalling the forward as Arne Slot is already blessed with forward options and it is likely Doak will struggle for regular playing time at the club.
Arne Slot playfully suggested that recalling Doak might be a necessary step given the spate of injuries to his squad with the likes of Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa sidelined.
He said via Liverpoolfc.com: "For Ben Doak, it's similar. He also went to a very good manager and they have a very good playing style. It's a balance we need to find: do we want to play them on a regular basis or once in a while and keep them with us where we have to be aware of our own interests?
"So, we can't let everybody go that doesn't play all the time. Like you see now, we've got six forwards, two of them are injured, so only four left. With the schedule we have, that's sometimes a bit of a worry for me. Maybe we should bring Ben Doak back!"
Doak moved to Anfield from Celtic in the summer of 2022 and has made 10 senior appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.