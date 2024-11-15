Caoimhin Kelleher Reflects On Crucial Penalty Save As Republic of Ireland Beat Finland In Nations League
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made a crucial intervention for the Republic of Ireland, saving a penalty in the 77th minute to help his country to a 1-0 win over Finland on Thursday night.
Kelleher has been one of the standout performers for Arne Slot's side in the past few weeks as he helped Ireland secure a vital victory at Aviva Stadium.
The 25-year-old saved Joel Pohjanpalo's penalty and kept out Robin Lod's follow-up as Evan Ferguson's goal was enough in the Nations League win.
On the penalty save and match, Kelleher reflected: "Before he stepped up I just looked at the run-up and kind of went on instinct and thankfully I went the right way.
"I think maybe in the first half we rode our luck at times. [There was] two off the post and good defending and some good blocks, which you have to do at times.
"Thankfully we scored a great goal and then I think we just defended. Other than the penalty there weren't many chances, so there's positives to take from it."
The Republic of Ireland will now finish third in Group B2 following England's win against Greece and will face a play-off next year while Finland are relegated.
Caoimhin Kelleher, who is often regarded as the best back-up keeper in the world has only conceded five goals in his eight games for Slot's Reds this season as they sit at the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
However, with Alisson Becker set to return from injury after the November international break, Kelleher is likely to have just a handful of Carabao Cup and FA Cup games.
"Alisson is, and will be, our first goalkeeper if he is fit," Slot said after Liverpool's win over Aston Villa.
"Caoimhin has done outstanding last season and this season again as well. But the moment Alisson will be fit he will be our first goalkeeper.''
Meanwhile, Liverpool legend John Aldridge, writing in a Liverpool Echo column claims that it will be unfair if Kelleher is dropped when Alisson returns.
"Caoimhin Kelleher has been magnificent and I actually think Arne Slot has got a really big decision to make in the next few weeks. Once Alisson is fit, I don’t think it's fair if Kelleher gets demoted to the bench," said the former Republic of Ireland striker.
"I think he's been absolutely first-class. He's been faultless with everything he has done in the games, and I think [Alisson] will be looking at it and be embarrassed if he went back in because he's done such a good job."