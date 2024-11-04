Caoimhin Kelleher Provides Latest Update On Liverpool Future
Caoimhin Kelleher has provided the latest update on his future at Liverpool after the club prevented him from leaving in the summer.
The 25-year-old is currently down the pecking order at Anfield with Alisson Becker preferred as the club's No.1.
The Republic of Ireland international racked up 26 appearances for Liverpool last season after an injury to Alisson.
He was instrumental for the Reds who secured their 10th Carabao Cup title by beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final back in February.
Arne Slot has already bolstered his goalkeeping options with the signing of Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in a deal worth up to £29million.
However, the 23-year-old is due to arrive in time for the 2025-26 season.
Kelleher has already made six appearances this season and has been in between the sticks in the absence of the injured Alisson.
He is expected to start against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night with the Brazilian set to return to action following the November international break.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the shot-stopper says he is not thinking about his future.
“No, my thinking at the moment is, to be honest, no (I don’t think about my future),” he said.
“Obviously it’s quite early on in the season.
“Even then, my focus is on playing well. If I’m thinking about my future and different things like that, it’s not going to help my game.
“I need to be clear mentally to play well. So no, that doesn't come into my thinking at the moment to be honest.”
On the new Liverpool goalkeeper coach Fabian Otte, he added: “Yeah, he's been really good.
“I’m loving working with him to be honest. He really works hard and puts a lot of work into us, trying to improve us individually.
“He's a really great guy who is really into his details.
"He is very good and I’m really enjoying working with him.”