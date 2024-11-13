Carlo Ancelotti Heard Saying 'Liverpool Will Sweep' Real Madrid Away in Upcoming Champions League Tie
After the international break one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Champions League 'league phase' is set to take place.
The current European Champions Real Madrid visit Anfield, with the hope that a result will kickstart their disappointing opening to the 2024/25 season.
Whilst Liverpool are flying under new head coach Arne Slot, currently sitting top of the Premier League and Champions League tables, Carlo Ancelotti's side have not had the same success.
Even though Real Madrid are second in the La Liga standings, they are six points behind Hansi Flick's Barcelona, who are having an amazing start under the German coach.
Los Blancos have also struggled in the Champions League, winning twice and losing twice, meaning they are currently sitting 18th.
If the Madrid side loses at Anfield it puts them in a very precarious position heading into the final three games of the league phase.
Fortunately for the Italian manager, he has two weeks to work with his squad to prepare them for this very important clash in England and that is exactly what he is doing if reports are to be believed.
According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Ancelotti has been heard saying; "Either we raise our level or Liverpool sweep us away."
This has prompted the current European Champions to reformulate their physical training plan which is based on an 'aim to find mechanisms of solidarity so that the team does not break up.'
The report states that Madrid are using what Flick has done at Barcelona since joining them last summer as a 'mirror'.
From an outside point, Real Madrid's main issue seems to be they have too many 'star players' and are forcing them all into the same team, even if positionally it is all wrong.
If they want to break down Slot's 'machine', as it's been nicknamed, they will have to get the starting 11 correct and have them working in unison, which is the main thing they have struggled with this campaign.