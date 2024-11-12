Cody Gakpo Explains How His Game Has Changed Under Arne Slot At Liverpool
Cody Gakpo has opened up about how his game has changed under Arne Slot at Liverpool this season.
The Netherlands international has been deployed in his preferred left-wing role by Slot, having been largely used centrally by Jurgen Klopp during his first 18 months on Merseyside.
Gakpo has banged in six goals and provided two assists in 17 games for the Reds who are top of both the Premier League and revamped Champions League tables.
Slot has often rotated between the 25-year-old and Luis Diaz on the left flank this term with Salah ever-present on the right.
Gakpo's two goals against Brighton propelled Liverpool to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals where they will take on Southampton next month.
Speaking to Men in Blazers about his switch this term, the forward said: “Before I came to Liverpool I also played as a left winger. Then I came here and I started to play more as a central striker.
“At the Euros, I played as a left winger again. Then this season the new manager came in, I had a talk with him and he said, ‘You have to focus on the left winger position... this is your position when you come on or when you start.’
“Because he said there’s a lot of competition here, so you just have to show yourself. But he said, ‘That is going to be your position.’
“It felt a little bit, for me, like the old me, like what I did at PSV [Eindhoven] as well. I feel really good in this position. I try to show my best to everybody, what I’m capable of.
“I think I come into more one-v-ones now with my face towards the opponent, where I can really go inside and give a cross, shoot or go outside and give a cross – which is more my game, I would say, and where I think I can be really dangerous and help the team the most.”