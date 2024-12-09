Comparing Liverpool's Upcoming Fixtures To Premier League Title Rivals Chelsea, Arsenal, & Manchester City
Chelsea managed to close the gap on Premier League leaders, Liverpool, to just four points following their emphatic 4-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as the Reds' game against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday was postponed on safety grounds because of severe weather caused by Storm Darragh.
However, both Manchester City and Arsenal dropped points after drawing against Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively. Pep Guardiola's side are now eight points behind Arne Slot's side while the Gunners are six points having played a game more than the Reds.
Speaking after their 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, Arteta said: "I am gutted that we didn’t win it because we deserved to win from the beginning to the end.
"We did almost everything that we had to do to win it, and, but for millimetres we could have been sitting here with three points after a really strong and dominant performance against a really good team."
He added: "You cannot cry about it, and that’s the beauty of this league, too. "We cannot feel sorry for ourselves. We have to stand up for ourselves, and now we have to continue to improve and look at what we can do better so that the opposition have zero chances to win the game. That’s the objective."
Liverpool play Fulham next on Saturday while Arsenal host Everton and Manchester take on their rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool's next six in the Premier League: Fulham (H), Tottenham (A), Leicester (H), West Ham (A), Manchester United (H), Nottingham Forest (A)
Chelsea's next six in the Premier League: Brentford (H), Everton (A), Fulham (H), Ipswich (A), Crystal Palace (A), Bournemouth (H)
Arsenal's next six in the Premier League: Everton (H), Crystal Palace (A), Ipswich (H), Brentford (A), Brighton (A). Tottenham (H)
Manchester City's six in the Premier League: Manchester United (H), Aston Villa (A), Everton (H), Leicester (A), West Ham (H), Brentford (A).
Liverpool are back in action on Tuesday when they take on Girona in the UEFA Champions League. The Reds have already qualified for the last 16 of the competition following their win over Real Madrid at Anfield last month.
Recommended
Mohamed Salah’s Cryptic Post Could Confirm He Has Signed a New Deal at Liverpool
Liverpool Officially Offer Contracts To Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold