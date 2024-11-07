Curtis Jones Likely To Be Included In England Squad For Upcoming Nations League Games
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is likely to be named in England's squad for this month’s Nations League fixtures.
Lee Carsley is currently facing a major injury crisis with up to six England players already major doubts and this could open the door for Jones who has been in fine for the Reds.
Stand-in boss Carsley is expected to name his squad for the games with Greece and Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
A win in both games will see England top their Group.
The Three Lions could be without Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice.
While Chelsea star Cole Palmer is facing a late fitness test to be in contention for Sunday's Premier League clash against Arsenal after sustaining a knee injury against Manchester United last weekend.
As a result, England could hand Jones another call-up alongside Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento.
The 23-year-old has racked up 12 appearances and made five goal contributions for Arne Slot's side in all competitions this season.
The Englishman was instrumental on Tuesday night as Liverpool secured a 4-0 win over defending Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.
Jones, meanwhile is yet to make his debut for England despite being handed call-ups a few times this year.
The UEFA Nations League double-header against Greece and Republic of Ireland will take place on 14 and 17 November respectively.