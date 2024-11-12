Darwin Nunez Makes Liverpool Admission After Five Point Lead In Premier League
Darwin Nunez is elated to be on the scoresheet on his return to the Liverpool starting line-up over the weekend.
However, he has urged Arne Slot's side not to get carried away by their strong start to the season.
Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa to strengthen their lead in the Premier League on Saturday evening.
The 25-year-old started on the bench in the midweek Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen but was reinstated in the team by Slot following the absence of Diogo Jota due to injury.
He said: "At this moment, I feel happy to have minutes, happy to score another goal for Liverpool.
"I think we did a good job defensively, and attacking I think we were good too.
"I feel happy, as I said – happy for the team that we have been doing things well and that is showing when we play.
"We have to continue working, with our feet on the ground. We haven’t won anything yet and there’s a lot left to do."
The Uruguay forward added: “As I always say, I’m focused here on Liverpool, we don’t look outwards.
“We have to continue working with our feet on the ground.
“And hopefully in the end of the season [we can reach] the goal and we can celebrate it with the people, so that they are the ones who have to celebrate with us the most.”
Nunez has joined the Uruguay squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Luis Diaz's Colombia and Brazil.
Liverpool head into the international break with a five-point gap over defending champions Manchester City and nine adrift of Chelsea and Arsenal who are third and fourth respectively.
The Reds are also top of the Champions League table and into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals where they will face Southampton next month.