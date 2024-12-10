Ecuador Defender Opens Door For Liverpool Or Chelsea Move
Liverpool and Chelsea are in a transfer battle to secure the signature of Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez, according to reports.
Ordonez has impressed for his club in Belgium so far this season, making eighteen appearances in all competitions. He has also made his international debut for Ecuador, earning four caps, in prime position to start at the World Cup in 2026 (if his nation qualify).
Club Brugge currently sit second in the Belgian first division behind Genk, and are in the playoff zone, 22nd out of 36 teams in the Champions League. They beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home earlier last month in a big statement win.
Now, Het Laatste Nieuws are reporting the Reds and the Blues are interested in bringing in the 20-year-old defender, with other European giants in the hunt for him. As per the outlet, Ordonez has expressed a desire to play Premier League football: "The Premier League, I would like that."
However, having just signed a four-year deal until 2028 in the summer, the South American would not be cheap for a potential suitor. It will be interesting to see how this one folds out, with there being a shortage of upcoming centre-halves at the moment.
