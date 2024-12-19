EFL Cup Semi-Final Draw - What Time, Where To Watch & Ball Numbers
The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals will take place on Thursday evening.
Liverpool, Newcastle United and Arsenal have all secured their routes to the final four after victories on Wednesday.
The final spot will be taken by either Tottenham or Manchester United, who kick-off at 8 pm at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
When will the draw take place?
The draw will take place following the conclusion of the match in North London between Ange Postecoglou's and Ruben Amorim's teams.
Where to watch the draw?
It can be watched on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+, and it will be hosted by Mark Chapman, who will be assisted by former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp and former Manchester City forward Izzy Christiansen.
What are the ball numbers?
1 - Arsenal
2 - Liverpool
3 - Newcastle United
4 - Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United
The semi-final ties will take place over two legs during the weeks commencing 6th January and 3rd February.