FA Cup 3rd Round Draw Details - Liverpool Face Accrington Stanley, Huge Clash Between Arsenal & Manchester United
Liverpool have been given a home tie in the third round of the FA Cup against EFL League Two team Accrington Stanley.
The draw took place on Monday evening and threw up some fascinating clashes including Arsenal hosting Manchester United at the Emirates.
Matches will take place around the weekend of Saturday, 11th January.
Full FA Cup 3rd Round Draw
Southampton v Swansea City
Arsenal v Manchester United
Exeter City v Oxford United
Leyton Orient v Derby County
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Salford City
Millwall v Dagenham & Redbrige
Liverpool v Accrington Stanley
Bristol City v Wolves
Preston North End v Charlton Athletic
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic
Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur
Hull City v Doncaster Rovers
Sunderland v Stoke City
Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers
Brentford v Plymouth Argyle
Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough United
Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Harrogate Town
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport County