FA Cup 3rd Round Draw Details - Liverpool Face Accrington Stanley, Huge Clash Between Arsenal & Manchester United

Neil Andrew

Liverpool have been given a home tie in the third round of the FA Cup against EFL League Two team Accrington Stanley.

The draw took place on Monday evening and threw up some fascinating clashes including Arsenal hosting Manchester United at the Emirates.

Matches will take place around the weekend of Saturday, 11th January.

Full FA Cup 3rd Round Draw

Southampton v Swansea City

Arsenal v Manchester United

Exeter City v Oxford United

Leyton Orient v Derby County

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Salford City

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbrige

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley

Bristol City v Wolves

Preston North End v Charlton Athletic

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland v Stoke City

Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers

Brentford v Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough United

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Harrogate Town

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Cardiff City

Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport County

