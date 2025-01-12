FA Cup Fourth Round Draw LIVE - Start Time, TV Channel Details & Ball Numbers
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday for games that will be played around the weekend commencing on Saturday, 8th February 2025.
READ MORE: Liverpool Star Hints At Potential January Transfer As Speculation Grows About His Future
When Is The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?
The draw will take place on Sunday, 12th January after the match between Arsenal and holders, Manchester United.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Provides Update On Potential Loan Stance On Jayden Danns Amid Interest From Several Clubs
Where To Watch The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?
The draw will be made live in the UK on BBC One following the conclusion of that match and can also be watched across the Emirates FA Cup social media channels.
READ MORE: Liverpool Make Contact With Slavia Prague Defender Touted As Andy Robertson's Successor
Ball Numbers
1 - Southampton or Swansea City
2 - Arsenal or Manchester United
3 - Exeter City
4 - Leyton Orient or Derby County
5 - Burnley
6 - Aston Villa
7 - Brighton & Hove Albion
8 - Manchester City
9 - Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
10 - Liverpool
11 - Wolves
12 - Preston North End or Charlton Athletic
13 - Chelsea
14 - Blackburn Rovers
15 - Bournemouth
16 - Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic
17 - Tottenham
18 - Doncaster Rovers
19 - Stoke City
20 - Leicester City
21 - Plymouth Argyle
22 - Coventry City
23 - Newcastle United or Bromley
24 - Everton
25 - Wycombe Wanderers
26 - Birmingham City
27 - Leeds United
28 - Nottingham Forest
29 - Cardiff City
30 - Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers
31 - Fulham
32 - Crystal Palace or Stockport County