FA Cup Fourth Round Draw LIVE - Start Time, TV Channel Details & Ball Numbers

The fourth round draw for the FA Cup will take place on Sunday with Liverpool set to find out who they will face after their 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley

FA Cup Draw
FA Cup Draw / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday for games that will be played around the weekend commencing on Saturday, 8th February 2025.

When Is The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The draw will take place on Sunday, 12th January after the match between Arsenal and holders, Manchester United.

FA Cup
Emirates FA Cup / IMAGO / PA Images

Where To Watch The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The draw will be made live in the UK on BBC One following the conclusion of that match and can also be watched across the Emirates FA Cup social media channels.

Ball Numbers

1 - Southampton or Swansea City

2 - Arsenal or Manchester United

3 - Exeter City

4 - Leyton Orient or Derby County

5 - Burnley

6 - Aston Villa

7 - Brighton & Hove Albion

8 - Manchester City

9 - Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

10 - Liverpool

11 - Wolves

12 - Preston North End or Charlton Athletic

13 - Chelsea

14 - Blackburn Rovers

15 - Bournemouth

16 - Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic

17 - Tottenham

18 - Doncaster Rovers

19 - Stoke City

20 - Leicester City

21 - Plymouth Argyle

22 - Coventry City 

23 - Newcastle United or Bromley

24 - Everton

25 - Wycombe Wanderers

26 - Birmingham City

27 - Leeds United 

28 - Nottingham Forest

29 - Cardiff City

30 - Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers

31 - Fulham

32 - Crystal Palace or Stockport County

Published
