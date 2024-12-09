Federico Chiesa's Potential Return Date Revealed As Liverpool Forward Nears Full Fitness
As Liverpool embark on a challenging run through the festive period, Arne Slot will need every player available as he looks to rotate his squad to tackle the upcoming games in all competitions. The Reds have suffered a series of injury setbacks, particularly in their forward line.
Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa have barely featured for the Reds this season due to injuries. The pair have made just 13 combined appearances between them as Slot has had to rely on Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez for the past few months.
Jota has resumed training ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie against Girona, but Chiesa was absent due to illness according to Liverpool-based journalist David Lynch.
Chiesa has been out of action since late September, with only three appearances to his name so far this season, having joined the Reds from Juventus in the summer. The 27-year-old marked another step in his recovery by featuring in Liverpool’s U21 clash against FC Nordsjaelland last week.
The Italy international was on target for Liverpool who lost 4-3 in the Premier League International Cup tie at Kirkby. Before Liverpool's game against Newcastle United, Arne Slot provided an update on Chiesa.
The Dutchman said as quoted by Liverpool Echo: “Federico has had a difficult start because of injuries, so we don’t really have a replacement for Salah. But Harvey Elliott is getting fitter and fitter and has played this position before. I am not worried his numbers will drop off, but more about an injury.
“Federico is also training with us again. He is getting back and Harvey is getting back, but the best thing that can happen to us is Mo stays fit and keeps producing these numbers.”
Chiesa was tipped to return to action for Liverpool on Tuesday against Girona but according to Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst via LFC Transfer Room: "Federico Chiesa will still be someway short of 100%. It's unlikely he starts [vs Girona] but the next few weeks offer chances for Chiesa to get some more games under his belt having barely featured since his August move from Juventus."
Arne Slot will provide the latest injury update on his squad at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday night.